Nelda Yvone Bishop Laurence

She was born on Oct. 4, 1934 in Paris, Texas, to John and Dessie Mae Willard Bishop.
Nelda was a devoted Baptist. She was in the Reeves County Hospital Auxiliary for many years and donated her time at the West of Pecos Museum. Nelda worked at the Security State Bank, later called Trans Pecos Bank, for 58 years. She loved quilting, playing bingo, poker and going to Vegas and especially her sweets and candy. She was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, win or lose. Her family meant the world to her and they will miss her dearly.
Her husband, T.H. Laurence; parents, John and Dessie Mae Bishop; and siblings, AC Bishop, George Bishop, Ethel Pomroy, Lorene Bailey and Leona Perkins, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Paul Laurence and wife, Vicki; grandchildren, Haughton Laurence, Chase Laurence and wife, Nicole, Stephanie Adams and husband, Keith; great-grandchildren, Patton, Bella, Grace, Layne and Layton Laurence and Luke Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Mineral Wells Church of God.
