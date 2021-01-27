Mr. Billy Turner, 84 years old, of Annona, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 24, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, TX, with the Rev. Joe Liggins officiating. Interment will be in Annona Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.