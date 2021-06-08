Nashville singer/songwriter Leslie Satcher sang to a sold-out audience Monday night in her hometown as she interspersed humor into an hour-and-a-half-long performance, and she gave a glimpse into how many of her successful songs came to be.
Satcher amazed the crowd with her musical abilities on vocals and her unique playing style and sound of her guitar. Her down-to-earth stage presence drew in her audience with stories about each original song she sang. She often referenced something about her days in Paris, and the local people who inspire many of her songs.
“I often write about you guys,” Satcher said.
The artist shared about how God inspired her and husband, David Allen, to begin a podcasting venture, producing plays interspersed with original songs.
“It was in the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was shutting down and we were starting up,” Satcher related how a Chicago investor came along with finances. “It was God, and God alone, and I knew it was the right thing when we got our offices in a building they said we couldn’t get offices in, and we signed writers they said we couldn’t sign.”
But then, Satcher said she became concerned that the investor might want to back out of the deal as the pandemic worsened. She said her husband assured her the investor was quite busy with another business venture and would not back out.
“ I asked David what does his company do?,” Satcher recalled. “He said he manufactures ventilators.”
Satcher then proceeded to sing several original songs from podcast plays, which can be heard free of charge by downloading a PodPlays application.
“You can just go to your Apple App Store, Google or anywhere you listen to podcasts, and search PodPlays, pull it up and you can maybe hear something about yourself because I’ve been writing things about y’all,” she said.
Satcher ended her performance with “When God-Fearin’ Women Get the Blues,” recorded by Martina McBride, and “Troubadour” recorded by George Strait.
First Christian Church outreach director and board chairman Ronnie Nutt deemed the evening “a success” as he described Satcher and Allen as “sweet people who care about the community.”
“What you see is what you get with Leslie,” Nutt said. “I say she’s awesome, and a blessing to our community. She cut her fee in half when she learned about what we are doing here at the church with our charitable donations.”
Local musician and pastor Wade White said he was impressed by Satcher’s performance.
“I enjoyed this so much,” White said, adding this is the first time he has heard Satcher live. “She is very good, and an added bonus is that she is from here.”
Monday’s dinner theater honored the late Tommy Whitten and his wife, Linda, who Nutt said supported the quarterly events since day one.
Dion Pride, the son of the late Charlie Pride, will make his second appearance at a Charity Country Dinner Theater on Sept. 13. Tickets can be purchased from Nutt at 903-249-3676, or from Tonya Earley at 903-785-5516.
