George Washington Jenkins, 81, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at his home.
George was born on July 13, 1941, in Paris, Texas to George Jenkins and Neva Mullins Jenkins.
George graduated from Paris High School. He worked as an auto mechanic for David Glass for several years where he received numerous GM Awards.
George was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. He loved attending church, watching old westerns and he loved his dog, Diesel.
George married Edith Mitchell on Aug. 30, 1977, building 17 wonderful years together until she passed away March 22, 1995.
George was preceded in death by both parents; his loving wife, Edith; three sons, Mannon O'Neal III, Johnny O'Neal and Michael O'Neal; step-daughter, Leanne O'Neal; also brother, Billy Jenkins; and sister, Shirley Blackwell.
Left to cherish his loving memory, George leaves his daughter, Melissa Gibson and husband, Jamey, of Paris; sister, Linda Hardy, of Waco; three nieces, Rhonda Herman, of Waco and Susan Bannett, of Corpus Christi and Martha Blackwell-Boyd, of Dallas; two granddaughters, Courtney Reynosa and husband, Henry, of Mustang, Oklahoma, Ashlie Gantt, of Powderly and a grandson, Dylan O'Neal, of Powderly.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, with the Rev. Allan Hubbard and the Rev. Michael King officiating. Interment will be at Long Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
