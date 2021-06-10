LEWISVILLE — As part of upcoming construction of Lake Ralph Hall near Ladonia, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District will build a temporary fossil park which will include a parking lot and access point to the North Sulphur River for fossil hunters.
Construction of this temporary fossil park has begun and is scheduled to open June 18.
It will be located on the north side of the North Sulphur channel river east side of FM 2990 in Fannin County.
“The District recognizes the importance of the Ladonia Fossil Park to the local community and visitors alike,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity. “Both the District and City of Ladonia are working to select another, permanent location downstream of the reservoir for the Ladonia Fossil Park, where fossil hunters can continue safe and easy access to the river bottom after the new reservoir is built.”
The current Ladonia Fossil Park on Highway 34 will close June 18, in advance of the start of the new Highway 34 bridge construction. The current park is in the reservoir footprint and will be inundated when the reservoir fills. Construction notifications will be posted in advance of its closure and signs will be installed to direct fossil hunters to the new, temporary park.
For information about the Lake Ralph Hall project, visit www.lakeralphhall.com.
Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area.
Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin Counties.
Upper Trinity is a leader in public education regarding water conservation and water quality protection, and regularly conducts programs concerning drought tolerant landscape techniques, landscape practices and more efficient water use.
