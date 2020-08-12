Paris police arrested Lindsey Brooke Maddox, 56, at her residence in the 600 block of East Price Street at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous theft convictions.
A search warrant was used to search the residence, and officers found suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and various prescription medications that Maddox did not have a prescription for.
Also found in the residence was 53-year-old Christopher Allen Pass. Pass was also arrested. Both were charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivering a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, three counts of manufacturing or delivering a schedule 3 or 4 controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug, all of which is in a drug free zone.
Both Maddox and Pass were later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Maddox remained in jail with bonds set at $38,000, while Pass remained with bonds set at $34,000, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested eight people Tuesday.
