STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/21: Brasseux played the role of hero in the Panthers’ incredibly dramatic win over Liberty-Eylau last week. Brasseux drove in the winning run with an RBI double in the 13th inning. He finished the game with three hits.
NAME:
Brylea Marshall
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/21: Marshall was sensational in her team’s win over Lone Oak last week. At the plate she went 3-for-4, driving in a game-high five RBIs in the process. In the circle, she pitched he complete game, only giving up five hits.
NAME:
Ashley McGuire
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/21: McGuire dominated in her team’s bi-district soccer victory over Lindale last week. She scored all four of her team’s goal, two coming in each half, to help propel Paris to a 4-1 win and a trip to the area round of the playoffs.
NAME:
Lucas Morrison
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/21: Morrison was electric in his team’s dominating win over Campbell. He drove in five RBIs, and went yard with a big home run to boot. On the basepaths he nabbed a steal as well.
NAME:
Chani Sonntag
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/21: Sonntag was in rare form last week against Cumby. She pitched all seven innings and didn’t give up a single hit. She demonstrated complete control, striking out a jaw-dropping 15 batters.
