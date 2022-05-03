STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Hill was on fire in her team’s bi-district victory over Lindale. Over the course of the three games, she blasted two home runs. She had 13 total RBIs over the course of the series, including six in each of the last two games.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Hill shined at the regional track meet, and made his way to a top-two finish and trip to the state meet in two separate events: the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
NAME:
Sloane Hill
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Hill was on fire in her team’s bi-district victory over Lindale. Over the course of the three games, she blasted two home runs. She had 13 total RBIs over the course of the series, including six in each of the last two games.
NAME:
Jaelyn Lee
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Lee was sensational at the regional track and field meet. The senior was crowned regional champion in both the long jump and the high jump, sending him to the state competition with lofty goals in each.
NAME:
Kyndal Yaross
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Yaross’ bat was dynamic in her team’s bi-district victory over Bells. The junior slugger smashed two home runs in the pair of games, and she totalled seven RBIs and seven hits in the two games as well.
NAME:
Connor Young
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/25: Young was the hero in his team’s must-win victory against Maud over the weekend. The sophomore phenom went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, but most importantly, he had the crucial go-ahead RBIs in the second-to-last inning to keep his team alive.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
