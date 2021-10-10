Parkinson Voice Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has named Paris Regional Medical Center as a recipient of its 2021 Speak Out! & Loud Crowd Grant Program.
Grant recipients include hospitals, university speech therapy clinics, private practices and nonprofit organizations. Each clinic receives therapy supplies and free training for their speech-language pathologists and graduate students. Paris Regional Medical Center is committed to offering Parkinson Voice Project’s effective speech therapy program in the Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma area.
“Up to 90% of people with Parkinson’s are at high risk of losing their ability to speak, and swallowing complications account for 70% of the mortality rate in this patient population. Our vision at Parkinson Voice Project is to make our highly effective speech therapy program accessible to people with Parkinson’s worldwide,” Parkinson Voice Project’s Founder and CEO Samantha Elandary said.
This grant program honors Daniel R. Boone, PhD, CCC-SLP a world-renowned speech-language pathologist and voice expert who recognized in the late 1950s that individuals with Parkinson’s could improve their communication by “speaking with intent.” Parkinson Voice Project’s program combines individual and group therapy to convert speech from an automatic function to an intentional act.
Parkinson Voice Project is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the world solely dedicated to helping individuals with Parkinson’s improve their speech and swallowing. The organization runs a speech therapy clinic in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and hosts the World’s Largest Parkinson’s Chorus.
Parkinson Voice Project’s hosts daily online speech practice sessions to support and encourage people with Parkinson’s globally. These sessions are available on the organization’s website.
