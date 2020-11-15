The partnership between Paris Junior College and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer free Covid-19 mobile testing will now be extended to Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Testing will be held in the Hunt Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday next week and the following Monday. Enter from Collegiate Drive at the east side of campus. Drive-ups are accepted with little wait, but those wishing to pre-register may go to gogettested.com, enter Paris, Texas in the map search, and register online.
There are no requirements for testing, but those to be tested should not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to getting tested. Results will be received in 48 to 96 hours and those with a positive result will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
