FEB. 4 to FEB. 5
Paris Police Department
Chadwich DeHayes Smith Jr., 25: Bond surrender/resisting arrest/dearch/transport, bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Casey Ryan Stiewert, 22: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Sidney Ann Cady, 21: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Kilee Savannah Woods, 26: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.
Jody Paul Haagensen, 41: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Sama Blecho Nah, 39: Failure to identify figitive with intent to give false informations.
Kirk Robert Stell, 51: Unlaw-ful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Terez Allen Morgan, 27: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Charles Davidson, 48: Bond surrender/prohibited weapon/switchblade/knuckles, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Ricky William Byrd Carroll, 26: Sexual assault.
Joshua Roy Dean Price, 27: District court commit/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brenda Kay Alen, 27: District court commit/unauthorized use of a vehicle, repeat offender.
Constable Precinct 3
Darron Lamont Robinson Jr., 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, evading arrest/detention.
