Margie Annie Pitcock Smith, 91, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Margie, the daughter of Clifford Bowers and Bessie Harris Bowers, was born on April 9, 1931, in Lamar County, Texas.
Her career as a hairdresser spanned 37 years. Margie was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church and was a member of the Square Dance Club.
In 1947, she married Paul Pitcock, and he preceded her in death in 1988. In 2000, she married Bill Smith, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Margie was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mendy Williams; two brothers, Marvin Bowers and Elbert Bowers; and a sister, Dorothy Bowers.
Survivors include one son, David Pitcock, of Paris; two daughters, Paulette Dobbs and husband, Bud, of Paris and Cathy Flippen and husband, Bobby, of Hopewell; a son by heart, Harry Long and wife, Sissy, of McKinney; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with a host of friends.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.