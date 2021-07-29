Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene, at the intersection of Highways 82 and 196 Blossom, will hold Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday, with the morning celebration to be held at 10:30 a.m.
This Sunday, Evening Encounter at 6 p.m., will feature a 25th anniversary pastoral and farewell dinner for Dr. Michael and Diana Gentry.
Everyone is invited to attend and bring a veggie dish or dessert.
For more information call 254-433-9358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.