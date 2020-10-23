Paris police stopped a vehicle in the George Wright Homes area at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for displaying a stolen license plate. The driver, 33-year-old Lauren Rhea Samuel, of Powderly, was arrested and charged with the traffic violation.
While booking Samuel, she was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Samuel was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday.
