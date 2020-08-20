BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council will host three public hearings, receive an outside audit report and schedule 2020-21 budget hearings when councilors meet tonight.
The council will hear from the public on the city’s 2020 property tax rate as well as on outdoor burning guidelines and an amendment to the hazardous lots ordinance when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
Councilors also are to issue an order for election for Nov. 3 along with an order of appointment of election judges.
A street repair workshop is an agenda item along with a look at maintenance truck and skid steer bids. The council is to look at the holiday schedule for the coming year and employee salary schedules.
