AUG. 13 to AUG. 17
Assist EMS
Aug. 13
8:02 to 8:19 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
1:37 to 1:42 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
3:33 to 3:56 p.m., 1411 11th St. NW.
10:17 to 10:32 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
Aug. 14
9:34 to 9:59 a.m., 1037 Fitzhugh Ave.
11:10 to 11:27 a.m., 327 GWH PHA.
10:57 a.m. to noon, 100 CR 36994.
Aug. 15
1:59 to 2:23 a.m., 567 Pine Bluff St.
3:52 to 4:15 a.m., 2218 E. Cherry St.
8:52 to 8:53 a.m., 2403 Bonham St.
8:52 to 9:09 a.m., 2403 Bonham St.
2:31 to 3:11 p.m., 1274 12th St. SE.
Aug. 16
4:53 to 5:36 a.m., 1830 W. Washington St.
11:19 to 11:43 a.m., 1775 FR 195.
11:52 a.m., to 12:11 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
12:11 to 12:37 p.m., 227 24th St. SW.
12:27 to 12:50 p.m., 525 13th St. SE.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Aug. 13
6:37 to 6:50 a.m., 1221 W. Cherry St.
3:36 to 3:43 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Aug. 14
12:04 to 12:05 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
10:29 to 10:35 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
5:09 to 5:18 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Aug. 16
3:36 to 3:48 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
3:28 to 4:09 p.m., 1418 Shiloh St.
Vehicle Fire
Aug. 13
7:24 to 8:01 p.m., 815 6th St. NE.
First Responder
Aug. 13
8:33 to 9:01 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
1:03 to 1:21 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
2:04 to 2:22 p.m., 3615 Jefferson Road.
2:14 to 2:43 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:28 to 6:46 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
7:35 to 7:52 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:40 to 8:54 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
Aug. 14
8:31 to 8:48 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
9:44 to 9:51 a.m., 2540 Bonham St.
10:30 to 10:34 a.m., 3408 Clarksville St.
Aug. 15
12:46 to 12:57 a.m., 1009 W. Kaufman St.
5 to 5:19 a.m., 2435 40th St. SE.
8:58 to 9:12 a.m., 2475 Briarwood Drive.
4:05 to 4:23 p.m., 1075 Cardinal Lane.
4:22 to 4:40 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
5:23 to 5:36 p.m., Old Jefferson Road.
Aug. 16
3:20 to 3:45 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
7:45 to 7:55 p.m., 735 Oak St.
9:31 to 9:42 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
11:59 a.m., to 12:20 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
2:21 to 2:34 p.m., 2170 S. Church St.
2:34 to 2:41 p.m., 3237 Bonham St.
3:04 to 3:27 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
5:56 to 6:02 p.m., 874 Cedar St.
6:30 to 6:48 p.m., 615 25thSt. SW.
Aug. 17
3:37 to 4:01 a.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 13
11:57 a.m. to 12:42 p.m., 107 Grand Ave.
Aug. 14
4:05 to 4:36 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
5:49 to 5:50 p.m., 4200 Clarksville St.
Aug. 15
12:43 to 1:14 p.m., 4000 Clarksville St.
1:17 to 1:50 p.m., 806 1st St. SW.
Aug. 16
1:52 to 2:10 a.m., 19500 Highway 82 West.
8:13 to 8:37 a.m., 800 Old Jefferson Road.
1:25 to 1:31 p.m., 1828 Lamar Ave.
3:18 to 3:44 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
Aug. 13
7:02 to 7:17 p.m., 2610 Beverly Drive.
8 to 8:15 p.m., 3358 Clarksville St.
9:18 to 9:47 p.m., 105 27th St. NE.
Aug. 14
1:24 to 1:36 p.m., 320 21st St. NE.
9:19 to 9:33 p.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
Aug. 15
1:11 to 1:35 a.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
2:24 to 2:48 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
4:08 to 4:26 p.m., 2315 E. Cherry St.
