Leonard Lee Johnson, 88, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Guille Seigler officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery north of Clarksville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Johnson, the son of Joe E. Johnson and Ollie Hoover Johnson, was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Clarksville, Texas.
He worked a number of years at Uarco before beginning a career at Merico that spanned 25 years before his retirement. During his years of work he was active in real estate and maintained his broker’s license.
Leonard was a faithful member of Springlake Baptist Church and was very active in mission work across the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clay Johnson and his wife, Elizabeth; and a sister, Shirley Kelly and her husband, Vertis.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Jean Duren Johnson, whom he married on May 5, 1950, building 70 years of family and memories; three sons, Tony Johnson and wife, Vickie, of Tyler, Tim Johnson, of Paris and Joe Dale Johnson and wife, Savkort, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Lindsey Walton and husband, Casey, Zachary Johnson and wife, Lauren, Duren Johnson and wife, Brittnee, Jennifer Simmons, Monica Malone and husband, Mark, Miley Slaughter, Joe Johnson, Ferral Thompson, Paige Lohr, Brianne Johnson, Hannah Johnson and Olivia Johnson; 38 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Diane McGuire and husband, Bill, of Clarksville and Ramona Duren, of Clarksville; along with several nieces and nephews, including James Kelly, of Dallas; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Fred Fangio, Bill Manning, Joshua Johnson, Duren Johnson, John Draper and Johnny Martin. Honorary bearers will be Leeman Vessels and George Pullins.
