Lawrence Wayne Ausburn, 80, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service time at the pavilion.
He was born in Steele, Missouri on Aug. 5, 1940, to James Vernon and Allie Browning Ausburn.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ausburn; children, Era Jannyse Seigler, Johnny F. Ausburn and wife, Annie, Pat Taylor and husband, Don, Lawrence W. Ausburn Jr. and wife, Cynthia; step-children, Alana Michelle Zeinner, Joe Zeinner and wife, Amy; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Kat Ward, Tim Ausburn and wife, Sherry, Jerry Ausburn and wife, Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of his children, Shirley Ausburn; two sisters; one brother.
The family requests memorials be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ausburn family at fry-gibbs.com.
