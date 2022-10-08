Sandra Staples Christian, of Paris, passed away in her home, on Aug. 25, 2022. She was 88 years old.
Sandra was known to most everyone as “MiMi.” She waved to neighbors as she picked up the fallen Magnolia leaves, like she did every morning, from the 100 year old family tree her father planted in her yard. She went inside, took a shower, and the family believes she worked quietly with Jesus, and she “surprised her youngest daughter Leslie, for her 68th Birthday!” This was the day MiMi moved to Heaven.
Sandra Sue Staples was born in Paris, Texas at McCuistion Hospital on July 17, 1934 to Robert “Bob” Bruce Staples Sr. and Esther Shannon-Staples. She married Jerry Reece Spruell, from Talco, they met at Paris Junior College in 1951. Sandra had been The Drum Major for the PHS Blue Blazes Band; graduated PHS, and began as The Drum Major for the PJC Dragon Band. Jerry Reese Spruell, son of Mareese Johnson Spruell and LeeOla Jennings Spruell (both deceased) played on The PJC Dragon Football Team, after returning home from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and his tour with the Navy.
The Couple were married at First Methodist Church of Paris in Feb. of 1953. Their family grew with the birth of a daughter, Jerian Gayle Spruell-Merritt, born in June of 1954. In Aug. of 1957, Leslie Rene Spruell-Morton-Schober was born to the family!
Jerry was killed in a blizzard in Dec. of 1967. Sandra’s Mother, Esther Shannon-Staples preceded her in death in 1968. She never wavered from being a strong, self-sufficient, single, working mother and later, taking care of her elderly father until he passed away in 1996.
Sandra raised her two daughters with love and devotion in the First United Methodist Church of Paris, Texas. Both were like their mom, by being christened as babies, growing up in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, later becoming BS Teachers, played in the Bell Choir, sang in the Church Choir, and in Youth Groups. Jerian and her husband, Rick also served the Student Ministry as advisors and chaperones from 1985 to 1997. Sandra’s Family is very proud of their History with First United Methodist Church and their faith in Jesus.
Sandra, working full-time as “The Women’s Editor of The Paris News,” where she was nationally known for her professional writings on weddings and other pieces on Paris’ society pages, and news for women, was where Sandra received many accolades as her daughters grew up. Preserving the memories of the families who fought for the “Republic of Texas at The Alamo”, Sandra loved, and taught Texas History. Also, family members were a part of the ‘Old West Riding Society’ a group of tradesmen, craftsmen and manufacturers who came together to share ideas and improve their businesses.
Sandra had a beautiful area of Collections Cats, ‘Willow Tree’ Figurines, Angels, and especially her frogs! She said they reaffirmed her Mantra ~F.R.O.G.~ ‘Fully Relying On God!’
Sandra adored the fragrances of Gardenias, and Magnolias, and Lemon Bundt Cake, Godiva Chocolates, and Krispy Kreme Donuts! She loved her former classmates, and her fellow teachers and associates. “She never met a stranger.” She also enjoyed Scrapbooking, Stamping, making her own Greeting cards, and her beautiful self-taught art of Calligraphy! She loved all kinds of music, especially Christmas and Christian music. She sang on the “Louisiana HayRide” with husband, Jerry for years, singing Country and Western music!
A ‘Celebration of Life’ service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. in The First United Methodist Church Sanctuary with the Rev. Bill Coleman, officiating, and working with Arvin Starrett and Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Cake and coffee will be offered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following the celebration in the Fellowship Hall. There will be no interment.
