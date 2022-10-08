Sandra Staples Christian

Sandra Staples Christian

Sandra Staples Christian, of Paris, passed away in her home, on Aug. 25, 2022. She was 88 years old.

Sandra was known to most everyone as “MiMi.” She waved to neighbors as she picked up the fallen Magnolia leaves, like she did every morning, from the 100 year old family tree her father planted in her yard. She went inside, took a shower, and the family believes she worked quietly with Jesus, and she “surprised her youngest daughter Leslie, for her 68th Birthday!” This was the day MiMi moved to Heaven.

