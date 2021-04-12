Mrs. Johnnie A. Waldron, 90, of Bagwell, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bagwell Baptist Church, with the Rev. Karl Bush officiating. Burial will follow at the family home place in Bagwell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1931, in Telephone, Texas, the daughter of James Clabe and Violet McCrae Jackson.
Mrs. Waldron was a member of Bagwell Baptist Church and was a seamstress. She loved living in the country and taking care of the family and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Buddy” Waldron on July 6, 1994. They married on Oct. 12, 1947, in Jefferson, Texas. Mrs. Waldron was also preceded in death by a son, John Michael “Mike” Waldron on July 13, 1989; her parents; and two brothers, J.C. Jackson and Mack Jackson.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Waldron Spence and husband, Wayne, of Grand Prairie; grandchildren, Monica Casey and husband, Brian, Jason Rook and wife, Libby; great-grandchildren, Brien Casey, Taylor Casey, Megan Casey, McKenna Rook, Olivia Rook and Claire Rook; great-great-grandchildren, Colten Casey, Molly Casey, Rhys Casey, Savannah Casey; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.