Michael Van Graham, 32, passed away from his earthly life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Pyles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Michael was born Jan. 7, 1989, in Midland, Texas. At just a few months old, his family moved back to their hometown of Paris, Texas. Michael was a loving son, father, brother, and the best uncle any kid could ever have. He loved all children and they loved him. He was a huge animal lover, always bringing in all the stray animals he found. Michael had a huge loving and caring heart. He loved his family, friends, golfing, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and anything with a motor. He was always working on something. Michael was wise beyond his years.
Survivors include his son, Michael Lamar Graham; his mother and step-father, Charissa and Bill Maye of Direct; his father and step-mother, Tri & Michelle Graham of Webster; his grandparents, Greg and Jan Carr of Paris; G-mom and PapPap of Clear Lake; sisters, Heather White of Powderly and McKenzie Carroll of Webster; brothers, Joseph Maye of Paris, Mason Maye of Direct, Blake White of Paris and Mark Carroll of Webster; his best friends and in his words Mom and Dad 2, Vincent and Laurie Strada of Webster; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and family from all over.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Juanita Brawner of Paris; great- great-grandmother, Lillie Dunnam of Paris; grandmother, Lai Graham of Webster; grandfather, Michael A. Graham of Houston; and an uncle, Tam Graham of Webster.
