Arthur Hamilton Brown, 86, of Paris, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at East Paris Baptist Church, with Dr. Danny Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Brown, the son of Frank H. Brown and Juanice Reeves Brown, was born on Sept. 2, 1934, in Italy, Texas.
From 1957 to 1959, he served in the United States Army. For 18 years, he worked for the Safeway Warehouse in Garland as meat manager. In 1977, he and Dorothy moved to Paris to help establish and build the Bible Camp. In 1978, he began working at Industrial Uniform & Towel (Aramark), and later he worked five and one half years at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center. His proudest job was as building superintendent at East Paris Baptist Church for 24 years.
Arthur was a very faithful member of East Paris Baptist Church where he was fondly known as “Brother Art”. He served as a deacon until his health failed. Ministers were supported by Art’s “AMEN” or “COME ON SON”, which he loudly proclaimed from his Amen corner. He loved everyone and had a loving personality. Art never met a stranger and his smile and laughter were contagious.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arthur Glen Brown; and a brother, Roy Gene Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Vick Brown, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1955, building 65 and one half years of family and memories; a son, Stephen Brown and wife, Teresa, of Paris; a daughter, Vickie Rowlan and husband, Steven, of Paris; grandchildren, Daniel Martin and wife, Angela, Matthew Martin, Heather Kelley and husband, Derek, Kaelee Richardson and husband, Dylan, Gage Hamilton Brown, Crystal Brown, Cody Martin, Christie Martin, Cody Phifer and wife, Miriam, Kelly Newberry, Charles Rowlan and wife, Melissa, Andrew Rowlan and wife, Liza, and Stuart Rowlan and wife, Stephanie; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janette Harris; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Daniel Martin, Matthew Martin, Gage Brown, Brian Martin, James Rhodes and Toby Yoder. Honorary bearers will be Mike Roberts, Charles Rowlan, Andrew Rowlan and Stuart Rowlan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Cypress Basin Hospice, April, Salena and Felice, for the care given their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brigthhollandfuneralhome.com.
