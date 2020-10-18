On Friday, the Central Presbyterian Day School kindergarten and 4-year-old classes enjoyed a walk downtown to the newly opened Downtown Pumpkin Patch. The students were treated to a story read by Pamela Brown followed by pumpkin decorating with glitter, paint, wiggly eyes and stickers. A fun time was had by all.
