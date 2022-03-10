Leonard Frederick Dirks Jr.

Leonard "Rick" Frederick Dirks Jr., of Dallas, Texas, passed away at the age of 70 on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after a long battle with brain cancer.
He was born March 7, 1951, in Paris, Texas to Leonard and Myrthé Dirks.
Rick graduated from Austin College and received his MBA from University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. He had a long and successful career in the automotive industry which began at his family's business, Paris Rubber & Supply, in Paris, Texas. In addition to being a valued mentor to many in the industry, Rick had an intellectual curiosity that reached far beyond his work. He was an avid cyclist and had a deep knowledge of his many interests including wine, photography, coffee, music, cooking, race car driving and tequila. Rick was a great guy and so loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katye Sloan; daughters, Caitlin Dirks and Taylor Dirks; stepdaughters, Allison Mitchell (Ryan) and Susan Weiner; sisters, Malley Gaulding (Rodger) and Deborah Rylander; grandchildren, Alarick, Evie and Oliver; step-grandchildren, Amelia and Henry; nieces, Malley Anne Smith (Robin), Margaret Adams (Rob), Emily Meil (Gabriel) and Karen Rylander (Chris); and nephew, Reagan Rylander.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Union Gospel Mission Dallas.
