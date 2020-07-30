Good morning, Red River Valley!
You've undoubtedly heard a cold front is on the way, approaching from the west, and that could leave you wondering how temperatures today are expected to be 10 to 14 degrees higher than they were yesterday. The National Weather Service has a term for that — compressional warming.
The region is pressed between two fronts, and we're going to see a high temperature today of 97 degrees, with a heat index value as high as 103, because of the warming caused as the fronts push into each other. Today will be mostly sunny with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the overnight period, mainly after 4 a.m., after hours of increasing clouds. The low will be near 74, and gusty winds are expected to continue. The chance for rain is 60%.
That will lead into a possible wet Friday, again with rain chances at 60%, as temperatures fall again in the wake of the cold front. The mostly cloudy day is expected to have a high of 88. Rain chances fall to 20% for a mostly cloudy Friday night.
Enjoy your Thursday, and stay cool!
