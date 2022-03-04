At 8:59 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 500 block of Johnson Woods Drive to a call of a vehicle burglary. The complainant said that during the night to early morning hours, unknown suspects entered the carport and stole a black leather Chanel wallet on a gold chain, valued at $3,600 and containing personal ID cards from her unlocked vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
Storage unit theft being investigated
An officer responded to the 2600 block of North Main Street at 11:39 a.m. Thursday to a criminal mischief call at a storage facility. The end of February, a tenant moved from the facility after discovering his unit had been broken into from a connecting unit and his power tools, valued at about $850, were missing. On Thursday, during an inspection of the vacated unit, it was discovered the same method of operation used in a December burglary was used to commit this burglary and cause structure damage. The case is under investigation into the leasees of the connecting unit.
Financial card theft incident under investigation
An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 2:52 p.m. Thursday to a report of credit card or debit card abuse elderly after the victim’s bank alerted her of suspicious charges to her account. A black man wearing a mask and white long-sleeve shirt can be seen in video footage watching the elderly woman as she self-checked her purchases, appearing to be taking note of her PIN. The suspect pursued the woman to the parking lot and used deceptive measures to steal her credit/debit card and then proceeded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, where he was captured on video footage making unauthorized purchases over $900 dollars. The case is under investigation.
Stolen money returned to bank
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Clarksville Street at 3:16 p.m. Thursday in reference to money being stolen from a bank counter. Investigative leads lead officers and detectives to a suspect who told police they took $2,700 dollars that had been withdrawn and mistakenly left on the counter by a prior customer. The $2,700 dollars was recovered and returned to the bank. The bank declined to file charges.
Hugo woman charged with drug possession
Officers made a traffic stop in the 400 block of 7th Street SW at 9:51 p.m. Thursday on a vehicle with a defective headlight. A Hugo, Oklahoma, woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram after a small red bag was located in her pant pocket, containing one clear bag with a white powdery substance and one clear bag containing a white rock substance, which field tested positive as cocaine.
Paris man to face drug charge
At 12:07 a.m. Friday, a Paris man was taken into custody and charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram after a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine, was removed from his coat pocket during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Sherman Street.
Bicycle traffic stop leads to drug charge
A Paris man was taken into custody at 5:01 a.m. Friday for possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram after a small clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive methamphetamine, was found on him during a traffic stop for not having a lamp on the front of his bicycle that emitted white light and for not having a red reflector on the rear of his bicycle.
Paris man jailed on felony warrant
Paris police arrested a 28-year-old Paris man at the Lamar County Adult Probation Office at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on a felony Motion to Revoke Probation warrant. He is currently on probation for an indecency with a child by exposing conviction. The man was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 156 calls for service and arrested eight people Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.