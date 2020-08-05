Edwin Conway Slough, 88, of Cooper, Texas passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Memorial graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, with the Rev. Stacey Smith officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Stowers, Larry Trapp, Ted Carrington, Rip Templeton, Clyde Waters, Larry Crump, Mike Anderson, Bill Crow, Mickey Goforth and Nathan Kennedy.
Edwin was born in Cooper, Texas on July 30, 1932, to Chester Conway Slough and Clara Lillian “Foster” Slough. They preceded him in death.
He worked for Merico-Earth Grains Division in Paris, Texas. He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion.
He will be remembered as a philanthropist always willing to help others and the ultimate ticket seller for fundraisers in and around Delta County. He was a member of the Enloe United Methodist Church.
He is survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Family requests memorials be made to the Clara Foster Slough Museum, P.O. Box 63, Enloe, TX 75441 in memory of Edwin.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services were entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.