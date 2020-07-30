Paris Police arrested Tommy Ray Nichols, 51, of Paris, in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday. Nichols was found to have two outstanding felony warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Nichols was booked and later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Search warrant leads to drug arrest
At 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, Paris Police detectives executed a search warrant on a house in the 1200 block of Pine Bluff Street. Once inside, officers found that Timothy Lee Gardner, 53, was in possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of suspected marijuana.
Gardner was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on July 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.