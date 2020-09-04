Henry “Rick” Joseph Syring IV, an employee of Reddy Ice for 20 yrs, and long-time resident of Chicota, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 62.
Rick was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Henry Syring III and Johanna Hildebrand Syring on Nov. 16, 1957.
Rick and his wife moved to Chicota, Texas in 2000.
Rick is survived by his wife, Linda Syring, whom he married on Sept. 22, 1994; his son, Henry A. “Tony” Syring and wife, Raquel; daughter, Sophia Mazzola and husband, Anthony; Phillip Brown and wife, Allison; granddaughters, Zoey, Gwen and Persephone Syring and Vera Mazzola; grandsons, Michael Galloway and wife, Bianca and David Galloway; brothers, Christopher Syring, Alan Brown and wife, Martha, Leon Brown and wife, Colleen; sisters, Johanna Lisa Espinoza and husband, Albert, Wanda Boyette and Pamela Powell and husband, Jim. He is also survived by his favorite mother-in-law, Katie McCourt; and brother-in-law, Wesley Court and wife, Mary.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gretchen Martinez; and two step-brothers, Gilbert Brown and Donald Brown.
Rick had a heart of gold. He would help anyone he could. He also was able to fix anything.
Rick was a member of Star 172 Motorcycle Group. On a sunny day you could find him on his Goldwing smiling.
But his first love was his grandkids. To him, they could do no wrong.
Rick loved the Lord and his church, Chicota Baptist, and his church family, and all of his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chicota Baptist Church, 4948 FM 197, Arthur City, Texas 75411. Lunch with the family will be served after the service.
