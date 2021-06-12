Mark Anthony Annett, 70, passed away peacefully at Paris Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, June 9, surrounded by family.
Mark was born on Feb. 14, 1951, to Betty Annett in Paris, Texas. He grew up in the Chicota, Texas, area and they all knew him as Pete. He retired with many years of service from Kimberly- Clark Corp. and was known as Dobber. After retirement from K-C he went to work with Lamar County as a detention officer.
Mark enjoyed traveling, motorcycling across country and camping and his dog, Millie. He was full of many, many stories about his life experiences.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Raney; his son, Tony Annett of Florida; two stepsons, Jeff Raney and wife, Debbie, of Paris, and Ken Raney and wife, Stephanie, of Paris; sister, Robbie Ashcraft and husband, Monte, of Honey Grove; brother, Bobby Morgan and wife, Rhonda, of Saltillo, Texas; and niece, Emily Gutierrez and husband, David, of Garland. He has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William H. and Ida Lee Annett; mother, Betty Annett Morgan; stepfather, Henry Morgan; and nephew, Evan Ashcraft.
A celebration of life is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.