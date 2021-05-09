Movie Night

Blankets and lawn chairs provide a comfortable seat for movie viewers during a previous night at Movies in the Park.

 File photo

The Reno Parks & Trails Committee’s popular Movies in the Park returns this spring with the May 14 showing of Disney’s “Aladdin” live-action movie.

Other showings include “The Spy Next Door” on May 21, “Trolls World Tour” on June 11 and “Guardians of the Galaxy” on June 18. All movies are rated PG, except “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is rated PG-13.

All showings begin at dark, and concessions will be available for purchase. Bring a blanket or chair. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

