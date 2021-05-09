The Reno Parks & Trails Committee’s popular Movies in the Park returns this spring with the May 14 showing of Disney’s “Aladdin” live-action movie.
Other showings include “The Spy Next Door” on May 21, “Trolls World Tour” on June 11 and “Guardians of the Galaxy” on June 18. All movies are rated PG, except “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is rated PG-13.
All showings begin at dark, and concessions will be available for purchase. Bring a blanket or chair. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
