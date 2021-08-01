MONDAY
Lamar County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m., Lamar County Courthouse.
Paris Planning and Zoning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Reno Street Commission: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
TUESDAY
Fannin County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m.
Reno Park and Trail: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
AUG. 9
Paris ISD Board of Trustees: 4 p.m., 1920 Clarksville St.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., 91 N. Side Square, Cooper.
HoneyGrove ISD: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
Chisum ISD: 5:45 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m., 128 N. Main St., Bogata.
Send listings for People’s Agenda to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.