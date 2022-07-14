By the time the Paris Municipal Band began warming up, the crowd had mostly settled in for a Friday evening concert of patriotic music that included “The Star Spangled Banner,” “The Thunderer,” “America,” the armed services songs and others celebrating the United States spirit at the concert in Bywaters Park. The band has two more concerts this summer at Bywaters Park on July 8 and July 15.
The Paris Municipal Band will close out its 100th season Friday. And for the second time in as many weeks, the band will be performing away from its usual venue of Bywaters Park.
Due to expected high temperatures, the band will hold its final concert of the summer in Weger Auditorium, located at Paris Junior High School, 2400 Jefferson Road.
The concert time will remain unchanged, and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is open to the public and free to attend.
Considered the longest consecutive performing band in Texas, the Paris Municipal Band features musicians ranging in age from teens to seniors in their 80s, and some of the members have been involved with the group for more than 50 years. The Paris Municipal Band is supported and sponsored by the City of Paris, and is currently helmed by band director Joe Watson.
