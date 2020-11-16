At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Kessler Street. Officers found a man walking in the 1300 block of 25th Street NE. and detained him. Rodrekus Kentrell Ceasar, 29, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport. During the search after being arrested, Ceasar was found to have numerous pills, two pistols and drug paraphernalia. Due to the investigation, Ceasar was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was additionally charged with assault (family violence) and theft of property. Ceasar was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Suspected meth, family violence leads to arrest
Paris police responded to a family disturbance in the 1000 block of 14th Street NE at 10:57 p.m. Friday. The 35-year-old complainant reported that her ex-husband had assaulted her. The man, 34-year-old Gerald Russell Bridgers, was attempting to leave the scene when the officers arrived. Bridgers was found to have several outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was arrested. Bridgers was found to have suspected methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury (family violence). Bridgers was placed in jail.
Stolen wrecker truck found
Paris police were dispatched to a security check in the 4200 block of Sunrise Drive at 5:03 a.m. Sunday. The caller said that a wrecker truck was sitting in the roadway with the doors open and no one was around it. The officers determined that the wrecker had been stolen from the 700 block of Fairway Drive. The incident is under investigation.
Woman arrested for suspected marijuana, stolen vehicle
At 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Paris police saw a vehicle in the 1700 block of Clarksville Street that had been reported as stolen to the Bonham Police Department. The vehicle was traveling westbound and was stopped in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver, 21-year-old Stacey Lee Greene, of Paris, was arrested. Greene was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Greene was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Greene was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 232 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.