According to Superintendent Tommy Chalaire, tickets are available for the general public to the Mustangs's basketball regional semifinals game against Tatum at 6 p.m. on Friday at Athens High School gym. 

The tickets will be sold through the general administration building for $6 each until 4 p.m. today and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. 

The district will also hold a community-wide pep rally for the team at 10 a.m. at the indoor facility on campus. 

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

