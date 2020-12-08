Texas Department of Transportation officials recently announced that work to install traffic signal improvements at three locations in Fannin and Lamar counties is set to begin Dec. 14.
North Texas Traffic Systems Construction was granted 85 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $883,000. The contractor anticipates placing barricades this coming week and beginning work Dec. 14, officials said. The target completion date for this work is spring 2021.
Much of this work will occur off the pavement, but there will be times when temporary lane closures will be necessary, officials said.
The work will occur at these locations: Fannin County, State Highway 78 from 0.1 mile north of Highway 82 to 0.1 mile south of Highway 56; and Highway 121 from 0.1 mile west of West Russel Street to 0.1 mile east of Highway 56. Work will first commence in Lamar County on Business 82H from 0.1 mile west of FM 79 to 0.1 mile east of 33rd Street Southeast, and then move to Fannin County.
Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cellphones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
