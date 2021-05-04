Paris police responded to a fraud in the 2900 block of Church Street at 12:09 p.m. Monday. An employee reported that someone had placed a skimmer on a gas pump. It is unknown at this time how long the skimmer had been on the pump before being discovered. The investigation continues.
Woman jailed on parole warrant
Patricia Jean Carabajal, 41, of Paris, was arrested in the 2000 block of Bonham Street at 8:55 p.m. Monday on a parole warrant. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested eight people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.