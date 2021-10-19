On Friday, a City of Paris Animal Control Officer located a feral dog, which had been eluding them for several years. Animal Control officers had attempted on numerous past occasions to catch the dog with traps and tranquilizer darts. The dog continued to elude capture, and because of this when the dog was located and again attempted to elude the officer, he as a last resort shot the dog. The dog continued to elude the officer after being shot but was finally located at a residence.
Feral dogs can be rabid, host external and internal parasites and disease that spread to domestic animals through contact, urine and feces, police said. Feral dogs also can pose a danger to children if they feel trapped or threatened.
As with any discharge of a firearm by department personnel, the Paris Police Department is reviewing this incident and the applicable policies as a result of this incident.
Police charge woman with meth possession
Paris police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of 15th St. NW at 3:36 p.m. Monday. The driver, 42-year-old Adell Taylor Kirby, of Lamar County, was found to be in possession of less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine. Kirby was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
The Texas Legislature is offering voters a proposed constitutional amendment next year to increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, netting the average homeowner about $176 in savings. Is this a satisfactory reduction in property taxes?
