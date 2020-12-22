The Paris–Lamar County Health District is reporting nearly 100 new Covid-19 cases today as 94 cases brought the total, since testing began in March, to 3,595 confirmed cases.
No new Covid-19 related deaths were reported today, keeping the county's total at 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.