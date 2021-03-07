The Cat in the Hat joined T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center for live morning announcements in celebration of Read Across America week and Dr. Seuss’s birthday this week.
The Cat in the Hat helped lead the students in singing happy birthday wishes to Dr. Seuss before visiting each classroom on the campus.
