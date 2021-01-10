JAN. 7 to JAN. 9
Paris Police Department
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 34: Tamper with a witness, repeat offender.
Reggie Lamont McCarty, 44: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Micah Payton Dale, 23: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Kenneth Dion Smith, 22: Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
Anthony Scott Thomas, 18: Burglary of a vehicle.
Thomas DeWayne Kyle, 24: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Wayne Green, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, false drug test/falsification device.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Antajne Ka’mari Minter, 17: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Windarius Q. Cooper, 24: County court commit/motion to revoke/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Misty Lynn Langston, 45: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jamie Sue Aubrey, 51: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Chaplin Wayne Johnson, 45: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Albert Nolen Lee Hollaway, 36: District court commit/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Glenn Ray Moore Jr., 49: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety
Rhonda Faye Davis, 62: Driving while intoxicated.
Erick Santin Salgade, 23: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
