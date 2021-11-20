Margaret Ophelia Jackson passed away peacefully in the arms of her son on Nov. 15, 2021. She was 92 years old.
Margaret was the ninth child born to James and Elizabeth Murphy on April 1, 1929, in Levelland, Texas.
Margaret married Wayne Arthur Jackson on July 10, 1947 and they were married for 49 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Wayne; her devoted husband; and her eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, David Jackson; and her daughter, Carolyn Wedge and husband, Mike. Margaret's legacy includes four grandchildren, Niles Wedge, Travis Wedge, Carly Hall and Emily Jackson. She has seven great-grandchildren, Victoria, Ashlynn, Savannah Wedge, George, Mariah, Alexis Hall and Hayden Gibb.
Margaret's shining glory was her family. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-Gran. She was a surrogate mom to many others and the "favorite aunt" to dozens more.
Margaret was a lifelong servant of Christ and the ultimate example of a Godly woman. She will be desperately missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
II Timothy 4:6 "....and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness."
Services will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks 14619 North I.H. 35 Pflugerville, TX 78660, graveside service with visitation at 12:30 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Jackson, Raymon Jackson, Niles Wedge, Travis Wedge, Mike Wedge, Brian McNett, Tom Toungate, Jerry Buck, George Hall III and Hayden Gibb.
Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.