Mr. Richard W. Lay, of Euless, Texas passed away on May 6, 2021 at the age of 84, surrounded by family.
Richard was born in Paris, Texas on Jan. 1, 1937 to Myrtle and Jim Lay.
He was a long time member of Bedford Church of Christ. After a long and dedicated career he retired from The Concrete Pipe Company and City of Euless Crossing Guard. He was an avid clock collector and never missed a chance to crack a joke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Godbey Lay; six brothers, Charles, Bobby, Arizona, Enist, James and W.C. Lay; two sisters, Dorothy Shepard and Lottie Luster; and one dog, his baby, Angel.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Taunya and her husband, John Eagles; sisters, JoAnn Towers and Mary Ann McCurry; grandchildren, Taylor Thompson and Jeremiah Thompson; great-grandsons, Warren Malone and Sawyer Thompson; great-granddaughter, Lillie Jo Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Richard will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m., with committal service to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
The clock is running.
Make the most of today.
Time waits for no man.
Yesterday is history.
Tomorrow is a mystery,
And today is a gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.