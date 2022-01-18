Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street at 5:44 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported they had stopped to drop off food for a tenant and left their gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up running with the keys in it, and someone drove off in it. The vehicle was found at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 7th Street NW and stopped in the 500 block of West Sherman St. The driver, a 39-year-old Paris man, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. The investigation continues.
Defective tail lights lead to arrests in separate cases
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:52 p.m. Friday for a defective tail light. The officer reported that he smelled what he believed was marijuana emitting from the vehicle and was given consent to search the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana and over a gram of suspected methamphetamine. A handgun also was found and was found to have been stolen out of Sherman. The driver, a 35-year-old Paris man, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Street NE for a defective tail light. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the driver sped away. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 1100 block of Pine Bluff Street. The driver, a 34-year-old Paris man, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was believed to have eaten some marijuana. More suspected marijuana was found along the route of the chase and inside his clothes. He was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed for DWI
Paris police responded to a one vehicle accident in the 1100 block of SE Loop 286 at 10:53 p.m. Saturday. The driver, a 60-year-old Paris man, was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and it was found he had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. He was charged with driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Attempted vehicle theft lands man in jail
Paris police responded to a criminal trespass call in the 3300 block of Bonham Street at 8:49 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported that a 25-year-old Paris man had stolen her cellphone and car keys. She reported she had left her vehicle running while she fixed her fence and saw the man get into the vehicle and back it out of the driveway. As she was contacting the police, the man stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and fled on foot. Officers found him a few blocks away, and he fled. The man was later found in the 1500 block of West Houston Street and arrested. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest and theft. He was booked into the city jail.
Expired tag leads to two arrests
Paris police initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 silver Buick bearing Arkansas temporary tag DA052781 at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The tag expired in December 2021. The driver was identified by an Idaho identification card as being a 31-year-old Kuna, Idaho, man. He was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Idaho charging him with grand theft auto.
During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of debit cards that did not belong to him. He was additionally charged with possession of identifying information and two misdemeanors. A 26-year-old female passenger from Texarkana was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dallas County warrant lands Sumner man in jail
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a defective license plate light. The driver, a 41-year-old Sumner man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 256 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the holiday weekend.
