Carol Ann Burchinal

Carol Burchinal, 75, of Paris, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Cremation arrangements were made with Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Carol was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Bagwell, Texas, a daughter of Dan and Lorene Sinclair Kenemore. She married Charles Burchinal on June 30, 1961, in Paris. She was employed as a sales clerk at Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Lorene Kenemore; husband, Charles Burchinal; daughter, Charlotte Young; a grandson, Jeremy Scott Burchinal; a sister, Shirley Hurst; and a brother, Daniel Kenemore.
She is survived by a son, Terry Burchinal and wife, Paulette, of Blossom; grandchildren, Matthew Burchinal Morgan Duncan and husband, Cody, Lindsey Young, Lacey Bailey, Elizabeth Cox, Emily Martin and husband, D.J., and Justin Burchinal and wife, Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Kenemore, Bobby Kenemore and Tommy Kenemore; and a sister, Mary Allen.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
