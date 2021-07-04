Everett Elementary Principal Lora Sanders has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fifth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
Second-grade: Ajeebah Alam, Addison Annett, Rilen Annett, Andrew Applegate, Elijah Applegate, James Blanton, Emmett Broadway, Vallen Brown, Serenity Brummett, Walker Callaway, Mackenzie Cecil, Jeetzel Cervantes, James Cleere, Josiah Cortes, Revin Cox, Kain Davis, Easton Farrell, Brylen Felker, Joe Fortenberry, Alex Francis, Londyn Franklin, Raymond Hightower, Adley House, Cortlon Jeffrey, Carter Jones, Aiden Knight, Eli Kreais, Kylie Mantooth, Adrian Patino, Martin Quiroz, Easton Reams, Paizley Resendiz, Alaina Rogers, Makayla Shay-Rodgers, Kendall Spencer, Benjamin Stone, Cora Sullivan, Ellis Trenchard and Skyler Weekley.
Third-grade: Presley Brasseux, Kallen Craig, Kinsley Crowell, Jacob Doughty, Landon Easton, Elliot Edwards, Nicholas Gaede, Andrew Harris, Haley Hughes, Kate Hughes, Akshath Kandadi, Phanuel Kwetey, Addisyn Labrozzi, Cassidy Lee, Andrie Musgrove, Alyvia Norwood, Gabriela Osburn, Lukas Reaves, Mercedies Robertson, Marion Spencer, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Levi Vanderburg, Evelyn Walker, Ella Ward, Mason White, Jacob Williams and Legend Woodard.
