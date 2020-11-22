A memorial monument honoring the memory of Loren Stephens, a beloved Lamar County educator who passed away last year, has been erected at Crockett Intermediate School’s track on Clark Lane. The monument was organized by Joan E. Moore, a friend of the Stephens family.
Loren Stephens worked for Paris ISD as a teacher and as a principal for 48 years. He has been remembered for putting his heart and soul into teaching and for taking care of his students and staff as an administrator.
His wife, Wanda Stephens, is a second grade teacher at Aikin Elementary School, and she continues to impact students and co-workers as her husband did, friends of the family said. The monument would not have been possible without donations from Paris ISD employees, parents and friends of Loren Stephens. Pictured from left are Wanda Stephens, Jason Stephens and wife Angie Stephens, Karson Stephens, Cheryl Stephens and husband Randy Stephens and Kristopher Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.