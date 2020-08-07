William Taylor (TatorBill) Dodd, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1934, in Little River County, Arkansas, to Wayne Napoleon Dodd and Irene Darnell Dodd. They moved to Red River County, Texas, in a wagon, when he was three years old. He was the youngest of 10 children. He would laugh and say he had five sisters and each of his sisters had five brothers.
He was an active member of the Johntown Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of the Rosalie Masonic Lodge in which he was raised when he was 21 years old. He was a master plumber for many years and then a heavy equipment owner/operator for the last years of his life. In fact, he had both shoulders replaced when he was 84 years old so he could operate his dozer.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Dillow Dodd; two daughters, Elena Dodd, of Johntown, Tammy Spencer and husband, Bobby, of Lamar Point; two sons, Eli Dodd, of Johntown, Stacy and wife, B J, of Bogata; grandchildren, Brandy Barba, Brandon Jaggers, Terra Barnett, William Boughner, Darian Melvin, Wade Mullican, Taylor Dodd and Colton Phipps; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mayola Kasparek and Jay, of Odessa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Terrye Fields; five sisters, Faye Horn, Neva Whitten, Mary Allison, Novell King and Ruth Whitten; four brothers, Jerry, M. J., Grady and Sim Edd. Due to a family member having covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: Terrye Fields Memorial Nursing Fund, Guaranty Bank and Trust, P. O. Box 600 Bogata, TX 75417
