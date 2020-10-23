Wayne Parson of the West Post Oak Community, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Belk United Methodist Church, with Robert Bost and Johnny Williams officiating.
Mr. Parson, the son of John Delos Parson and Bonnie Bessie Garrett Parson, was born in the West Post Oak Community.
He graduated from Chicota High School and entered the United States Army Air Corp (Air Force). He was honorably discharged in Dec. of 1945.
On Jan. 23, 1945, he married Robbie Haynes, building 75 years of family and memories. The couple had known each other from the ages of 10 and 11.
He was a farmer and rancher, and in 1958, he was accepted into the Texas Highway Patrol. Wayne retired in 1985, following a career that spanned 26 years. Upon retirement from the Highway Patrol, he went back to the place of his birth at West Post Oak. There he and his wife raised Limousine Cattle.
He was a member of Belk United Methodist Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by all his siblings, Edith Parson, J. D. Parson, Frances Foster, Correna Cooper, Cordelia Cook and Gladys Burleson.
Survivors include his wife, Robbie; three children, Leann Anderson and husband, Craig, of Llano, Gary Parson and partner, Dale Horne, of Mesquite and Dayna Bost and husband, Robert, of West Post Oak; grandchildren, Phillip Anderson and wife, Ashley, of Haughton, Louisiana, Timothy Anderson, of Llano, Kimberly Clark and husband, Stuart, of Llano, Ethan Anderson and wife, Danna, of Princeton, West Virginia, Amber Tallant and husband, Kevin, of Paris, Robbin Bolton and husband, Daniel, of Seguine and Paige Bedford and husband, Bradley, of Paris; along with a number of great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
