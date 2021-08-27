Johnny Russell Erwin was born in Antlers, Oklahoma to parents Thomas and Thelma Marie Erwin.
He passed away in Paris, Texas on Aug. 17, 2021.
Johnny was a diesel mechanic by trade and husband to Debbie Erwin, father to John Wayne Erwin and Jennifer Urbina and grandfather to Dania Erwin, Chleauxy Calvin and Lilly Urbina. He was brother to Stacy, Bo and Gary Erwin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at Fry Gibbs funeral home.
